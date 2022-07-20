Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 1.1% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CLSA cut their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Shares of JD stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

