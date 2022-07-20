Eos Management L.P. Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. International Business Machines comprises 0.6% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,756,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

