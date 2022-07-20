Equalizer Market Capitalization Tops $918,707.12 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $918,707.12 and approximately $65,577.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00559880 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022334 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001796 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
