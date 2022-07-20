Equalizer Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $30,286.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00393279 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001726 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Buying and Selling Equalizer
Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.