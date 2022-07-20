Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.55-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.07 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Equifax also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,750. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.21.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

