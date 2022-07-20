Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $226.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

NYSE EFX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.67. 3,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.26. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

