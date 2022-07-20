Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $207,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

