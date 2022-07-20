Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Releases Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.50%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on Equity Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.