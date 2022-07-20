Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.72 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ELS traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.64. 3,812,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

