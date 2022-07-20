Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

EBKDY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.45) to €38.00 ($38.38) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Stories

