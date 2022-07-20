Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Essent Group worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 326.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 210,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

