Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $112.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.05.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. 68,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,683. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 104,488 shares of company stock worth $8,626,925 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after buying an additional 613,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

