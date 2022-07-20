Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EUXTF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($97.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($99.70) to €102.90 ($103.94) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

EUXTF stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. Euronext has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

