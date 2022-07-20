EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $14,968.04 and approximately $78,392.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00417429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000904 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.30 or 0.02197312 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00346687 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.