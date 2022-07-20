Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 27.6% in June

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 181,898 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EVOJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

