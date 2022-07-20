Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Cut to €19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €23.00 ($23.23) to €19.00 ($19.19) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.36) to €28.00 ($28.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:EVKIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 605. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

