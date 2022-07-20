Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.92

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $12.24. Evotec shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 12,557 shares changing hands.

Evotec Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.