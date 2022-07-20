Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 632,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.1 days.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGF opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

Get Experian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXPGF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,619.25.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.