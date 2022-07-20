F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.56

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and traded as low as $25.22. F & M Bank shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1,464 shares trading hands.

F & M Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.51.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

