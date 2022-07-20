Faceter (FACE) Trading 49.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (FACE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $427,517.67 and approximately $21,072.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

