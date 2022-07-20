Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $436,445.76 and $55.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00390996 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016626 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001716 BTC.
Falcon Project Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
