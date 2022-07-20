FansTime Market Capitalization Reaches $183,913.68 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $183,913.68 and $1.25 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

