FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

