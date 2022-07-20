FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,695,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

