FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,695,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

