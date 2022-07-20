FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.
FB Financial Price Performance
NYSE FBK opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.
FB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
FB Financial Company Profile
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FB Financial (FBK)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.