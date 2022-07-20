FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

