FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

