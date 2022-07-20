FC Barcelona Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.11 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $17.80 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00018960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,767.70 or 1.00043508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC.

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

