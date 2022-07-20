FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 85,358 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,176. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $301.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.