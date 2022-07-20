Fei Protocol (FEI) Achieves Market Cap of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00541574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

