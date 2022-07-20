Ferguson (LON:FERG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,542 ($114.07) and last traded at GBX 9,540 ($114.05). 327,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 817,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,526 ($113.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from £132.60 ($158.52) to GBX 9,960 ($119.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($136.28) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £132.10 ($157.92).

Ferguson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £20.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,302.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Read More

