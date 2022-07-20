Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Holdings Lowered by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

