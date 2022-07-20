Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,629 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned about 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.