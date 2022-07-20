Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

