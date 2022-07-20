Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$947.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.93.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.46%.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

