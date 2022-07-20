Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITBI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,012. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.