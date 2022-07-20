Filecoin (FIL) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $5.61 or 0.00024058 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $273.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00557610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 239,252,545 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

