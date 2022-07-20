Financial Contrast: AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Exact Sciences and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $99.92, suggesting a potential upside of 106.92%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23% AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.81 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -11.18 AnPac Bio-Medical Science $2.82 million 1.93 -$18.63 million N/A N/A

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

