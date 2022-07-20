Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 13.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,543.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,846,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.68. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

