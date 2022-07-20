Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Invests $2.66 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $120.27. 9,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

