Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Invests $350,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $51.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,855. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

