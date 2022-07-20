Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Invests $5.18 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 4.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,813. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08.

