Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.14. 102,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,423,916. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

