Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, reaching $156.38. 577,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
