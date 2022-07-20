FirmaChain Market Cap Hits $31.09 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and $9.15 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00544266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001706 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 643,361,138 coins and its circulating supply is 489,461,239 coins. FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain.

FirmaChain Coin Trading

