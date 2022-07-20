First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.23

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.23 and traded as high as $30.31. First Bancorp shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 9,974 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

First Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 136.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

