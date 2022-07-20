First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 44.2% in June

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Guaranty Bancshares

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

