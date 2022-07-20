First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 52.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $235,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

