First Personal Financial Services Acquires 15,172 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,911,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 189.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $648,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 10,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.