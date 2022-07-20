First Personal Financial Services Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $545.01. 10,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,785. The company has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

