First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,011 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 620,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,982,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

